Raymond M. Hebel | Obituary

Raymond Milton Hebel, 72, of Waterloo, formerly of Dupo, died Aug. 2, 2022 ,at his residence. He was born July 28, 1950, in East St. Louis.

Raymond was a 20 year veteran of the U.S. Army. He was very proud of his time serving. After retiring from there he worked for Brewer Gear until retiring once again to begin his “Ray’s Handyman” business. He had many friends and acquaintances while helping people with their household problems.

Ray was devoted to his family and was always willing to help them day or night with their issues. He loved being in the pool with his grandkids and great-grandbabies. He did enjoy watching the Cardinals playing ball and football at times.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Sandra (Lindhorst) Hebel; family Rick (Lisa) Hebel of Columbia, Mo., Regina (Roy Wayne) Howard of Waterloo and Holly (Shane) Newcombe of Troy, Mo.; grandchildren Zackery Hebel, Harley (Michelle) Howard, Kasey (Chris) Jackson and Hunter Howard; Kayla (Bobby) Hill, Zander Newcombe and Destiny Newcombe; and great-grandkids, Adriana, Camryn and Jackson. Also surviving are his siblings Nick (Cheryl) Hebel, JoAnn (John) Call, Don Hebel and Ken (Janet) Hebel. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who he entertained whenever together.

He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Dorothy Hebel; father and mother-in-law Ralph and Virginia Lindhorst; and siblings Allen, Robert, Norman and Shelley.

Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christ United Church of Christ, Dupo.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.