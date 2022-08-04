Richard I. Joseph | Obituary

Richard Irwin Joseph, 72, of Columbia, died Aug. 2, 2022, at Jefferson Barrack Hospital, St. Louis. He was born Dec. 10, 1949, in Belleville.

Richard was retired from Craftsmen Industries. He was a member of Columbia American Legion Post 581 in Columbia. Richard loved spending summers on the boat and stock car racing. He could be found keeping his yard groomed and enjoying a Bud Light. He was a mechanic and a welder and had worked on projects for Anheuser-Busch for the Clydesdale wagons. Richard believed in God and his country, he was a proud Army veteran, having served in Vietnam.

Surviving are his wife, Janice Joseph (nee Whalen); sons Ricky Joseph and Greg (Lisa) Benn; brother Ralph Joseph; sister-in-law Mary (Mike) DeMay; grandchildren Bradley Becker, Zachary Corbett, Tony Benn, Kristen Davis-Benn, Kenny (Liz) Fields, Nick Benn and Steven Benn; four great-grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents Edwin and June (nee Hill) Joseph; son James Joseph in infancy; son, Denny Joseph; daughter Christy Davis; sister-in-law Angie Joseph; and brothers-in-law Jack Whalen, Jim Whalen and Tom Whalen.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Aug. 7 and 10-11a.m. Aug. 8 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

There will be an American Legion service at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at the funeral home with Rev. Sheldon Culver officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Muscular Dystrophy Association; or American Cancer Society.