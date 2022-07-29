Gottlob-Fournie | Engagement

Gina Gottlob and Adam Fournie announce their wedding engagement. The couple were engaged at sunrise Dec. 30, 2021, at Yaki Point at the Grand Canyon South Rim in Arizona. The bride-elect is the daughter of Diane Gottlob and the late Donald Gottlob of Lake Worth, Fla. Gina is a 2004 graduate of the Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Fla. Gina earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida. She earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Washington University and is currently a director of internal/external relations for the American Osteopathic Foundation. The bridgegroom is the son of Michael and Pamela Fournie of Naples, Fla. Adam is a 2007 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and an MBA from Washington University. He is currently an analyst of product review with Edward Jones Investments. The couple is planning a May 27, 2023 wedding.