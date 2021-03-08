William L. Josten | Obituary

William Louis Josten, 80, of St. Petersburg, Fla., died from COVID on Feb. 9, 2021, at St. Petersburg General Hospital. He was born in Belleville and lived in Columbia until the family moved to St. Petersburg in 1957.

He was a veteran and served his county in the United States Air Force. William retired after a long career in the carpeting industry, as an installer and in sales. He was an avid sports fan and a life-long fan of the St Louis Cardinals. He also followed the Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He is survived by his son Tracy Jostun; sister Mary Ann and brother-in-law Charles Domzalski.

He was preceded in death by his father Maurice Josten; mother Rose Marie Josten; grandparents Louis and Mabel Harbermehl; and nephew Michael McCarty.

He will be peacefully at rest at Bay Pines National cemetery in St. Petersburg, Fla.