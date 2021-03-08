Donald L. Braun | Obituary

Donald L. Braun, 78, of Hecker, died March 6, 2021, in Creve Coeur, Mo. He was born Nov. 16, 1942, in St. Louis.

He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hecker, member of the Knights of Columbus, Hecker Fire Department, past President of the Hecker Community Center and an Army veteran.

Don owned and operated his own business for years. After retiring he went to work for Weir Chevrolet as a parts driver. His hobbies ranged from trap shooting, racing cars, restoring his old car and he loved going to swap meets with his cousin Rich.

He was always the life of the party, making sure everyone was laughing. The phrase that best suits him is “to be one of God’s Clowns is probably as good as being one of God’s Saints.”

He is survived by his wife Kathleen Braun (nee Kuhn) – they shared 58 years of marriage; children Kevin Braun, Dan (Sue) Braun and Lisa (Buddy) McCarthy; grandchildren Josh (Stephanie) Braun, Justin (Lindsey) Braun, Kaitlyn (Rob) Furman, Cody (fiancé Abby Kern) McCarthy, Megan (special friend Mason Ingram) Wodochek, Ryan (special friend Emily Kinney) Wodochek and Gavin Braun; great-grandchildren Audrey, Jake, Ben, Ellie and Sydney. And, of course his four-legged best friend Ernie; brother Dale (Debbie) Braun; sisters Barb (Gene) Fetter and Jeanette (Steve) Sturgeon; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Eleanor Braun; mother and father-in-law Art and Louise Kuhn; and brother David Braun.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Augustine Catholic Church or ASPCA.