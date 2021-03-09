Alexander J. Mitan Sr. | Obituary

Alexander J. Mitan Sr., 87, of Valmeyer, died Feb. 22, 2021, in Columbia. He was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Zakliczyn, Poland.

He was a member of St. Mary Church Valmeyer, a U.S. Army veteran, and an avid sports fan.

His greatest joy in life was his family, especially his wife Mary, six children, and eight grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Andrew (Carla) Mitan, Anthony (Courtney) Mitan, James Mitan, Marie (Marc) Friedman and Kathy (Chris) Laidlaw; grandchildren Allie, Ben, Alec and Connor Mitan, Harvey and Fiona Laidlaw and Will and Emmaline Friedman; brothers and sister Kasimier Mitan, Marion Mitan and Wanda Mitan; sisters-in-law Candy Mitan and Pat Mitan; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Alexander is preceded in death by his wife Mary Mitan (nee Fenaia); son Alexander J. Mitan Jr.; and parents Andrew and Rozalia (nee Jarczyk) Mitan.

Visitation was Feb. 25-26 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service was held Feb. 26 at the funeral home with Father Felix Chukwuma officiating.

Interment was in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Mary Church – Masses for Alex and Mary Mitan; or Alzheimer’s Association