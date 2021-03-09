Jean A. Siegfried | Obituary

Jean A. Siegfried (nee Fridrichs), 86, of Millstadt, died March 7, 2021, in Belleville. She was born March 13, 1934, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Armin L. and Mary K. (nee Pohlmann) Fridrichs .

Jean loved her family and friends, watching sports, was the life of the party, always had a smile on her face, never complained and never met a stranger.

She is survived by her children Judy (David) Eberhard and Joli Hern; grandchildren Dave (Devon) Eberhard, Jodi (Glenn) Dewyea, Johnny (Megan Ehardt), Ron (Jamie Bereitschaft), and Jessica Casey; great grandchildren Ruby, Corey, Veda, and Blazelee Casey, Javei , Addalynn, and Asher Dewyea, Cooper Eberhard, and Tru Ehardt; and her dog Teddy.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Seldon “Siggy” Siegfried; grandson Justin Eberhard; and brothers Augustus Robert Fridrichs and (in infancy) Harold Fridrichs.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Millstadt Senior Center.