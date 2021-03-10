Patricia M. Roever | Obituary

Patricia M. Roever (nee Mueller), 81, of Valmeyer, died March 9, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Valmeyer.

She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ – Valmeyer, IL; American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and church organist for many years.

She is survived by her children Lori (Paul) Nestel and Jay Roever; grandchildren Kyle Nestel, Kristi Nestel and Ashley and Amanda (fiance Luke Hurst) Roever; great-grandchild Matthew Nestel; sister Carol (Richard) Woodcock; brother-in-law Lowell Nabers; sisters-in-law Audrey Roever and Hazel Roever; step-sisters; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Homer G. Roever; parents Erwin G. and Lydia L. (nee Stoeckel) Mueller; and sister Dorothy L. Nabers.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. March 11 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. March 12 until time of service Friday at St. John United Church of Christ.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. March 12 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, Pastor Steve Boorsma officiating.

Interment following at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to White Cross Fund.