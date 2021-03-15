Heather K. Schlemmer | Obituary

Heather Kathleen Schlemmer, 44, of Valmeyer, died peacefully at home on March 13, 2021, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer for over seven years. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing She was born Aug. 24, 1976, in Belleville.

Heather had an immense love and devotion to her family. She enjoyed hosting gatherings at her home and spending quality time with family and friends every chance she could. She had a great love for animals, especially her three cats, and also loved nature. She enjoyed numerous outdoor activities including camping with family and friends, deer hunting with her husband, fishing and hiking. Drives through the countryside on sunny days were also a favorite. She served her country in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Being a member of Cardinal Nation and a huge fan of the St. Louis Blues was part of her passion for life.

She is survived by her devoted husband; Scott Schlemmer; step-children Nicholas and Halle Schlemmer; father, William (Betty) Ross; and siblings Darrell (Carole) Ross of Daniel Island, S.C., Darren (Barb) Ross of Belleville, John (Carrie) Ross of Mascoutah and Jennifer (Tim) Schmidt of Valmeyer; along with several nieces; nephews; cousins; and other relatives and friends.

Heather was preceded in death by her mother Martha Ann Ross and sister Karen Suzanne Ross.

Visitation will be March 20 from 1-4 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Helping Strays of Monroe County 4221 Hanover Road, Columbia; or Songs4Soldiers c/o FNB of Waterloo, 1421 N. Main St., Columbia.