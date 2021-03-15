Henry F. Jacobs Jr. | Obituary

Henry F. Jacobs Jr., 92, of Columbia, born Sept. 9, 1928, in Fults, died March 14, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Henry was retired from Concordia Publishing House in St. Louis. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Columbia and also the American Legion Post 1215 in Renault. When he was able Henry was very active in his church.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Darlene Jacobs, (nee Altes); daughter Corla (Don) Greer of Arnold, Mo.; brother, Melvin Jacobs of Kirkwood, Mo.; grandchildren Sarah (Aaron) Haskell of Pevely, Mo., and Ryan (Stefani) Greer of Bonne Terre, Mo.; and two great-grandchildren Ashton Haskell and Kolt Greer. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Wilhelmina (nee Kaestner Jacobs, Sr.); brothers Otto, Wilmer and Vernon Jacobs; and sisters Nelda Jacobs and Esther Johanning.

Private funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia, Illinois with burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri to immediately follow.

As an expression of sympathy, the family would appreciate memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia.

The family of Mr. Jacobs entrusted his care to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.