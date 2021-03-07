Jeffrey C. Schmieg | Obituary

Jeffrey C. Schmieg, 61, of Waterloo, died March 5, 2021, at de Greeff Hospice House.

Jeff was born Dec. 14, 1959, in St. Louis, and moved with his family to Waterloo at 3, where he lived the rest of his life.

He is survived by his sisters Linda (Jim) Bader, Donna (Tom) Moye, Becky (Bill) Byington and Patti Akande; aunts Fern (Fred) Kinzinger and Charlene Waligorski; nieces and nephew Becky (John) Dickneite, Aimee (Steve) Skundrich, Amanda (Adam) Morgan, Jason (Paula) Byington and Madison Schmieg; cousins; and great-nephews James, Noah, Vincent, Colin, Donovan and Finnigan.

Jeff is preceded in death by parents Clinton C. and La Verne (nee Thornton) Schmieg.

He was a member of Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church and graduated from Gibault High School. Jeff was a fun and generous man. A gentle giant. He was witty, loved to read and enjoyed trivia.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to de Greeff Hospice House.

No services will be held. Arrangements handled by Quernheim Funeral Home.