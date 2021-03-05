Merrill Kirchoefer | Obituary

Merrill Kirchhoefer, 97, of Waterloo, formerly of Nashville, departed this life at the Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud on March 4, 2021, at 7:55 a.m. He had attained the age of 97 years and 23 days.

Merrill was born Feb. 11, 1924, in Marissa, the son of Oscar and Johanna (nee Heberer) Kirchhoefer. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Boeschen on May 26, 1946, at Zion United Church of Christ in Addieville, and she preceded him in death on June 2, 2018.

Merrill attended University of Illinois, served in World War II in a communications company. He was in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war he joined his father, and in 1969 when Oscar passed he became co-owner of Kirchhoefer Motor Co. until 1990. Merrill was active in community affairs serving on the Nashville Community High School Board and Fire Department Board. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Lions Club; serving in various leadership positions within those organizations. He was an active member of St. Paul UCC in Nashville, most recently attended St. Paul UCC in Floraville.

Left to mourn his passing are his daughters Cynthia S. Cramer and husband Glen of Waterloo and Laurie L. Kissel of Niceville, Fla.; grandchildren, Jeff (Sheila) Cramer of Highland, Alysia (Daniel) Brinkmann of Waterloo and Ryan (Finacee Julie Foster) Kissel of Savannah, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Timothy Cramer of Highland, Alexandrea (nee Cramer) (Tom) Smith of Pittsburg, Pa., Micki (nee Brinkmann) (Austin) Bradley of Waterloo and Ian Brinkmann of Waterloo; great-great-granddaughter Raelynn Smith of Pittsburg, Pa.; step-great-grandchildren, Katlynn Busset attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Indiana and Taylor Bussett of Highland; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister Geraldine Boeschen.

A private funeral service will be held at Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville March 9 with Rev. Matthew Friz and Rev. Beverly Kahle officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Paul United Church of Christ Cemetery in Nashville.

Military graveside rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 110.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made to the St. Paul United Church of Christ Church in Nashville; St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Floraville; or a charity of the donor’s choice and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com.