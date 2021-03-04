Lucille Van Scoyk (nee Wedel), 85, of Waterloo, died March 3, 2021, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Waterloo.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children Rebecca (Edgar) Weidenbenner and Annette Van Scoyk; grandchildren Jacob and Cecily Weidenbenner; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband John R. Van Scoyk; parents John G. and Eleanora (nee Mueller) Wedel; and brothers John and James Wedel.

Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until time of service March 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. March 8 at the funeral home, Pastor Lisa Hart officiating.

Interment will follow in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul United Church of Christ.