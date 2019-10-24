William J. Reagan | Obituary

William J. Reagan, 73, of Waterloo, died Oct. 24, 2019, in St. Louis. He was born Jan. 16, 1946, in Red Bud.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church – Tipton.

He is survived by his children Michelle (Chris) Willenbrock and Scott Reagan; grandson Justin Willenbrock; brother-in-law Jim Roider; nephew Adam Studer; cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Karen Reagan (nee Roider).

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Oct. 27 and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28, at St. Patrick Church in Tipton, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.