Betty J. Johaningmeyer | Obituary

Betty J. Johaningmeyer (nee Wynne), 79, of Waterloo, died Oct. 18, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born Sept. 22, 1940, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Paul and Adele (nee Olesky) Wynne.

Betty was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Michelle (Rick) Schwalbert, Frank (Heather) Gibilterra, Tim (Tracey) Gibilterra and Beth (Rich) Lyons; grandchildren Meredith (Michael) Bluestone, Frankie Gibilterra, Megan Schwalbert, Matthew Schwalbert, Sam Gibilterra, Grace Lyons, Tony Gibilterra, Harry Lyons, Ava Gibilterra and Joseph Gibilterra; step children Gary Johaningmeyer, Michael (Patty) Johaningmeyer, Doug (Rebecca) Johaningmeyer, Keith Johaningmeyer and Christy (Joe) Riffel; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Frank Gibilterra and second husband Jack Johaningmeyer.

Visitation is 9 a.m. until time of service Oct. 25 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Oct. 25, 2019 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School.