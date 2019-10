Myrtle Ann Frierdich | Obituary

Myrtle Ann Frierdich, nee Sondag, 84, of Waterloo, died Oct. 24, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born March 15, 1935, in Valmeyer, daughter of the late William and Berniece (nee Mueller) Sondag.

She is survived by her brother David (Carol) Sondag; niece Stacy (Kirk) Brege; nephew Curt Sondag; cousins and friends.

Private memorial service will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Helping Strays.