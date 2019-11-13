William H. Koenigstein | Obituary

William H. “Bill” Koenigstein, 87 years of Red Bud, died Nov. 11, 2019 at Oak Hill Convalescent Center, Waterloo. He was born July 20, 1932 to the late William and Amanda (Dannenberg) Koenigstein. He married Lorraine Liefer on July 15, 1962.

William was a lifelong farmer. He served in the Seabee Division of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Athens, and a past congregational president, a member of VFW Post 6632 and a past Commander, a member of Lenzburg Farmers Co-op Board of Directors and a past president. William served on the Monroe County Planning Commission and was a member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau and Lower Kaskaskia Stakeholders, Inc.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Kevin (Lillian) Koenigstein of Columbia, Gary (Karen) Koenigstein of Red Bud, Karen (Michael) Montgomery of Rockford, and Sharon Koenigstein of Vicenza, Italy; his grandchildren James, Loren and Kaitlyn Koenigstein and Zachary and Hunter Montgomery; his sisters Jean Bosworth and Faye (Dave) Mehrmann and his brother Norman (Rosemary) Koenigstein.

He was also preceded in death his sister, Betty Hepp.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 4-8 p.m. at Koch-Liefer Funeral Home in Red Bud, and Thursday, Nov. 14 an hour before the service at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. at Koch-Liefer Funeral Home in Red Bud, with Reverend Mark Nebel and Vicar Lyle Buettner officiating.

Interment will follow in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud (Prairie).

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Athens, Trinity Lutheran Church, or Trinity Lutheran School in Red Bud.

Arrangements were handled by Koch-Liefer Funeral Home, Red Bud.