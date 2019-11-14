Norman E. Rabbermann | Obituary

Norman E. Rabbermann, 76, of Waterloo, died Nov. 13, 2019, in St. Louis. He was born August 15, 1943, in Red Bud, son of the late Clarence P. and Florence (nee Sander) Rabbermann.

He was a member of St. Paul UCC, Maeystown Sportsman’s Club, retired from McDonnell Douglas, and belonged to the machinist union.

He is survived by his wife Lois Rabbermann (nee Armbrecht); children Lori (Scott) Newman, Doug (Julie) Rabbermann, and Holly Garrett (John Elledge); grandchildren Nathan (Jill) Garza, Meghan (Marc) Dern, Caleb (Tamara) Garza, Breeyn Garrett, Ashlyn Garrett, Sam Newman, Isabelle Newman, Kiersten Elledge, Gabi Elledge and Trenton Elledge; great -grandchildren Gracie Garza and Carter Dern; brother Glenn Rabbermann; nieces; nephew; and cousins.

Norman is also preceded in death by his nephew Glenn Rabberman Jr.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until time of service Monday at St. Paul United Church of Christ.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Diabetes Association or American Heart Association.