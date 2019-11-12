Cletus J. Notter | Obituary

Cletus John Notter, 83, of Staunton, died 12:20 a.m. Nov. 8, 2019 at his residence in Staunton.

He was born Aug. 8, 1936 in Waterloo, son of the late Wayne John and Caroline Johanna (Dietz) Notter. He married Margarette A. Johannsen on June 23, 1959 in Waterloo and she survives.

Cletus was employed as a bus driver for Gulf Transport in St. Louis and later as a mechanic for trucks and farm machinery for several area companies. He served in the U.S. Navy during the mid-1950s and enjoyed boating and fishing––ice fishing too. He and his family used to boat the Kaskaskia River when the kids were young.

He is survived by his wife, Margarette A. Notter of Staunton; children John (Sharon) Notter of Mulberry Grove, Pam Gall of Greenville, Donna (Dean) Powell of Shattuc, Raymond (Robbin) Notter of White City, Ann (Jerry) Lesemann of Moro and Robert Notter of Staunton; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister MaryKay Schmidt of Waterloo; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by brothers Raymond and Eugene Notter and sister Dorothy Notter.

No visitation or services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to either Heartland Hospice or to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Hamel.