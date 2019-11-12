Steven W. Kehrer | Obituary

Steven W. Kehrer, 51, of Red Bud, died Nov. 10, 2019, in Red Bud. He was born January 27, 1968, in Belleville.

He was a member of Boilermakers Local Union #363 Belleville, IL; St. Anne’s Parish Militia; and Les Coureurs des Bois de Fort de Chartres.

He is survived by his wife Victoria Kehrer (nee Stearns); children Chelsie (Jesse) Cottner, Lydia Bradley (Josh Voelkel), Janie Kehrer and Kyle Kehrer; grandchildren Levi Voelkel and Aiden Kehrer; parents Wilbert “Butch” and Nancy Kehrer (nee Campbell); brother Rick Kehrer; mother-in-law Regina (Darrell) Sons; special pet Buddy; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Steven is preceded in death by his father-in-law Roger Stearns Sr.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Nov. 13 and 11 a.m. until time of service Nov. 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Ted Mueller officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Heart Association.