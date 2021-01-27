William G. Kammler | Obituary

William “Bill” G. Kammler, 92, U.S. Army veteran, Korean War, Portsmouth resident, formerly of Terre Haute, Ind. and Hecker, died peacefully passed Jan. 24, 2021, at Hillview Retirement Center.

He was born in Hecker to Elmer L. and Ida (nee Laut) Kammler, where he resided until he completed college at Southern Illinois University with a degree in chemistry. While attending college he met his lovely wife of 64 years, Kathryn (nee Dolohery) Kammler. They moved to Terre Haute, Ind. where they raised their family and spent the majority of their life until moving to Portsmouth, Ohio.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hillview Retirement Center and SOMC Hospice for all their loving care for William.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Kathryn (nee Dolohery) Kammler of Hillview Retirement Center, Portsmouth, Ohio; daughters Cynthia (Nee DeWitt) O’Brien of Atlanta and Susan (Nee DeWitt) Champion of Kuttawa, Ky.; son, Dr. Kevin (Alicia) Kammler of Wheelersburg, Ohio; brother Donald (Marilyn) Kammler of Bloomington; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Jamie Champion.

Private services are being held by the family.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions in William’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or SOMC Hospice of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Please visitfcdaehlermortuary.com to share memories or leave condolences for the family.

F.C. Daehler Mortuary Co. is caring for the family.