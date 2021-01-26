Willard P. Wiggers | Obituary

Willard P. Wiggers, 87, of Waterloo, died of a heart attack Jan. 12, 2021, in Belleville. He was born March 17, 1933, son of the late Henry and Alice (Angel) Wiggers.

Willard was a great family man and a loving father. He married Marion F. Lord in 1958. The couple had six children, including Robert, who died in infancy.

He was an member of the Waterloo Optimist Club, Master Mason, Shriner, past member of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, Regional Commerce and Growth Association, longtime employee and retiree of the Monroe County Electric Cooperative, C&S Testing and member of the Monroe County Fair Board.

Willard is survived by his son Henry Wiggers of Waterloo; stepson Mike Simpson of West Frankfort; stepdaughter Dixie Robinson of West Frankfort; and six grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by wife Marion; son Charles Wiggers; stepdaughter Victoria Jewell; and grandson William McClement.

A celebration of life will be held in the coming months.

After gifting his remains to St. Louis University, Willard was cremated and is resting eternally with Miss Marion.