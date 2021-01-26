Harold A. Verseman | Obituary

Harold A. Verseman, 92, of Waterloo, died Jan. 25, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born April 15, 1928, in Jacob.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo; a U.S. Navy and Army veteran; The Chosin Few (soldier in the Korean War Battle of Chosin Reservoir); and International Association of Machinist Local 837.

He is survived by his children Scott (Ellen) Verseman and Douglas (Ann) Verseman; grandchildren Andrew Verseman and Jeffrey Verseman; sister-in-law Virginia Strunk; brother-in-law Glen Korando; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Harold is preceded in death by his wife Madelyn E. Verseman nee Strunk; parents Arthur & Mary (nee Stueve) Verseman; sisters Mabel Homan; Ruby Korando; and brothers Les Verseman and Allen Verseman.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9:30 a.m. until time of service Feb. 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo.