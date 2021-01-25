Emmett S. “Sam” Harter | Obituary

Emmett Samuel “Sam” Harter, 89, of Waterloo, formerly of Columbia, died Jan. 24, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Waterloo. He was born Sept. 3, 1931, in St. Francois County, Mo.

Sam was a retired truck driver, having driven for REA Freight Lines and Consolidated Freightways. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 41 for 30 years. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Dupo where he served as a Deacon. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in St. Francois County, Mo., for over 65 years. Sam loved to travel, working in his church, listening to gospel music and spending time with his family and his friends.

Surviving are his wife of 70 years Imogene Harter (nee Middleton), of Waterloo; son Samuel D. (Nita) Harter of Ottawa, Kans.; daughter Sue (Joe) Link of Waterloo; brother Francis (Margaret) Harter of Farmington, Mo.; brother Dennis (Nancy) Harter of Ironton, Mo.; granddaughter Stacy (Ron) Smith of Blue Springs, Mo.; grandson Samuel B. Harter of Olathe, Kans.; granddaughter Stephanie Harter of Kansas City, Mo.; granddaughter Michelle (Michael) Dillon of Columbia; step-grandson Andy (Supi) Link of Thailand, step-granddaughter, Stacy Link of St. Louis, step-grandson Chris (Theresa) Whalen of Lebo, Kans.; step-grandson, Philip (Angie) Whalen of Lawrence, Kans.; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Emmett Simon and Annabelle (nee Howell) Harter.

Visitation will be held Jan. 29 from 4-7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Dupo.

Masks are required and current CDC and social distancing guidelines are to be followed. The family requests that guests refrain from hugging and handshaking.

Private funeral services for family and relatives will be held at the First Baptist Church in Dupo, with Rev. Roger Reid officiating.

Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to First Baptist Church, Dupo 620 Godin Ave. P.O. Box 219, Dupo.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.