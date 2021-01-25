Sawyer M. Kanofsky | Obituary

Sawyer Matthew Kanofsky, 17 months, of Waterloo, born July 28, 2019 in St. Louis, died Jan. 20, 2021 at Mercy South in St. Louis.

Surviving are his parents, Bryan and Mary (nee Free) Kanofsky; maternal grandparents Carl and Jana Free of Waterloo; paternal grandmother Harriet Kanofsky of St. Louis; uncle Steve (Catherine) Free of Maryville; aunt Michelle (Andrew) Brock of St. Louis; and his cousin Roman Free.

Sawyer was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Art Kanofsky.

A memorial gathering will be held Jan. 30 from 9-10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Columbia.

A Christian memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

The family requests that all who attend wear masks and practice social distancing.

Private cremation was held.

A memorial fund has been set up in honor of Sawyer to be donated in his name to Columbia Police, Columbia EMS and Mercy South Emergency Department by clicking here.

Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com.

Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, was entrusted with arrangements.