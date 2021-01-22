Kenneth R. Osterhage | Obituary

Kenneth R. Osterhage, 73, of Waterloo, died Jan. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born June 25, 1947, in East St. Louis.

Kenneth was a member of Waterloo Odd Fellows.

He is survived by his wife Debra Osterhage nee Wittenauer; children Kyle (Amber) Osterhage, Kerry (Mary) Osterhage, and Kendra (Kory Schaefer) Osterhage, step children Chad (Dana) Ruehle and Nathan (Erica) Ruehle; grandchildren Kane, Kaela, Keaton, Koby, & Kaleb Osterhage, Kincaid Schaefer, Alicia Ruehle, Keegan Ruehle, Emily Ruehle, Avery Ruehle, Hunter Ruehle, and Jaxon Ruehle; brothers Robert (Sharon) Osterhage and Keith (Bonnie) Osterhage; sisters Judy (Joseph) Mathews and Bonnie (John) Wirth; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his sons Kirk R. Osterhage and Mark Osterhage; parents Wilbur and Alice (nee Glessner) Osterhage; and sister Jo Ann Oakley.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Jan. 26 and 8 a.m. until time of service Jan. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

*due to COVID-19, only 10 visitors will be allowed to pay their respects at a time



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will follow in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.