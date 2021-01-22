Dorothy M. Gremp | Obituary

Dorothy M. Gremp, 93, of Richmond, Ky., formerly of Waterloo, died Dec. 24, 2020, at Kenwood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.

Born July 26, 1927, in Carlisle, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Schmitt) Meyer. She was married to Clifford Gremp, her husband of 59 years, who precedes her in death.

Dorothy was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Richmond and Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Dorothy is survived by her son Brian and daughter-in-law Michelle Gremp of Richmond, Ky.; grandchildren Alexander and Heather (Sweeny) Gremp, Adam Gremp, Austin Gremp and Aaron Gremp, great grandson Emeric Gremp; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings Zelma (Alphonse) Huene, John (Catherine) Meyer, Eugene Meyer, Marquis (Ursula) Meyer, Lorene Meyer, Richard (Lillian) Meyer and Gertrude (Warren) Ellicson; and sister-in law Eva Mae (Raymond) Ratz.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 15 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Richmond to celebrate Dorothy’s life and her lasting impact on those close to her.

A memorial service will be held at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo followed by interment at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery at a future date.