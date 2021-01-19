Gloria A. Vollmer | Obiturary

Gloria Ann Vollmer (nee Hazen), 87, of Waterloo, formerly of Gahanna, Ohio, died peacefully surrounded by her family in Waterloo.

Raised on a farm in Kansas, Gloria dreamed to explore. She was a career wife of retired Air Force fighter pilot, later corporate pilot, Albert Vollmer. She brought up her children moving numerous times to places around the globe, creating a new family home in each location. She enjoyed being an avid tourist and traveled to almost every continent while making new friends during each adventure. Gloria was a master seamstress and skilled craftsperson. She could always be found with a dachshund on her lap and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Gloria is survived by her daughters Dr. Liz (Dr. Dwight Boehm) Vollmer and Amy (Greg) Fitzgerald; son-in-law Steve (Tracey) Siefert; grandchildren Mitchell and Emma Boehm, Eliza (Jay) Bladen, Alexander and Grant Fitzgerald, John (Meredith), Stephen (Meredith), Patrick (Courtney) and William Siefert; and great-grandchildren James, Madeleine, Mathias and Jillian Siefert, Jack Fitzgerald and Christopher William and Gabriel Siefert; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.) Albert Vollmer; son David Vollmer; daughter Anita Siefert; parents Lewis Orville and Georgia Dale (nee Denton) Hazen; and brother Harlan Hazen.

No services will be held.

Burial will be in Denton, Kans. at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions in Gloria’s memory to the Oak Hill Activity Fund, Waterloo.