Maria Belt | Obituary

Maria Belt (nee Becker), 96, of Fults, born Oct. 30, 1924, in Apatin, Serbia, died Jan. 18, 2021, at Elmwood Nursing and Rehab, Maryville.

Maria came to the United States in 1951 and became a United States citizen in 1956. She enjoyed cooking, especially Hungarian meals, and she loved to visit her homeland Germany.

Surviving are daughter Rosemary (Frank) Biver of Edwardsville; son Martin Belt of Fults, grandchildren, Keith (Melony) Biver, Jessica Lloyd and Jeremy Murray; and great-grandchildren Allison and Cash Lloyd.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband Martin Belt; parents Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Schriner)Becker; and a grandson John Cletus Biver.

Private family services will be held.

Private burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements provided by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville.