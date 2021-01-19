Earl P. Inman | Obituary

Earl P. Inman, 85, of Columbia, died Jan. 17, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born July 17, 1935, in Trenton, Tenn., son of the late William and Elsie (nee Harris) Inman. He was married to Josephine (nee DaRonco) Inman, who survives him. They were married Nov. 23, 1956, in Iron Belt, Wisc.

Earl and his wife have owned and operated Inman Heating and Cooling since 1963. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, and had coached football at the Jefferson Barracks Football Club for nearly 30 years. He was an avid gardener, thoroughly enjoyed being around kids, loved golfing with his family, was a four-time Fantasy Football Champion, and Sunday family dinners were the highlight of his week. Earl had served in the U.S. Navy.

Surviving are sons Todd (Marian) Inman of Tulsa, Okla., Mark (Kathy) Inman of St. Louis, Bart Inman of St. Louis, Jeff (Jeri) Inman of St. Louis, Cory (Gail) Inman of Valmeyer and Craig (Tracey) Inman of Arnold, Mo.; daughters, Michelle (David Brinkmeyer) Bottila of Arnold, Mo., Dorise Beck of St. Louis, Geralyn Kaufmann of St. Louis and Dana (Jeff) Yenzer of Sunset Hills, Mo.; 24 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother Melvin Inman of Oglesby; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Brad J. Inman.

Visitation will be Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1 p.m. with Fr. Nicholas T. Fleming officiating.

The visitation is open to the public, however, the family wishes for the Mass to be private for family members only.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Immaculate Conception-Zac Epplin Field Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.