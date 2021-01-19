Noble J. “Jeff” Parsonage | Obituary

Noble Jeffrey “Jeff” Parsonage, 77, died Jan. 11, 2021. After battling and mending from an illness that brought him to the hospital in early December, he contracted and sadly passed away from COVID related complications. He was surrounded by love and left us peacefully and with grace.

Jeff was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin, friend and colleague.

Jeff was a provider, problem solver and valued honesty above all else. He would be humbled to know the lives he touched, both within his family and community. He held the highest regard for honor and for those who sacrificed for our freedom.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years Carol (Trigg); children Steven and Laurie; sisters Sharon (Bernhardt) and Victoria (Dolan); brother Christopher; sister-in-law Carol (Wilken); brothers and sisters-in-law David and Laura Trigg, Bob and Jean (Trigg) Hoehn, Thomas and Mary Jeane Trigg and Dennis and Mary (Trigg) Hayes; loved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and generations of cousins.

He was welcomed by the open arms of his father Noble, mother Virginia, father and mother-in-law Daniel and Dolores Trigg, sister Judith, daughter Faith and niece Carolyn.

The family values everyone’s health and safety above all else, as would Jeff. There will be a visitation and a service for those who are symptom free and feel comfortable paying their respects in person. However, we fully appreciate and care for those who should not or cannot attend, our hearts are with you.

Respects can be made at Kutisfuneralhomes.com/parsonage and the family welcomes all messages and stories you may have of your memories with Jeff.

In lieu of flowers we respectfully ask that donations be made to the below local chapters that Jeff supported: St Louis Metropolitan Salvation Army; Missouri USO; or Masses.