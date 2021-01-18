John T. “Tommy” Shields | Obituary

John Thomas “Tommy” Shields, 76, of Red Bud, died Jan. 16, 2021, at Mercy South, St. Louis. He was born on Dec. 12, 1944, in Red Bud, son of the late Leo and Marcella (nee Dougherty) Shields.

Tommy attended twelve years of catholic school at SPPS; he was a very proud Irishman and member of St. Patrick Church-Tipton; he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967 and was a Vietnam veteran. He received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was a VFW member of Post 6632, retired from Chrysler after 34 years and was a member of UAW Local 110. Tommy raised three children and was legal guardian of brother Joe and sister Connie after their mom and dad passed. He was the best husband, father, brother and grandpa we could ever want. We cannot imagine life without him and will never quit missing him.

He is survived by his wife Neda Shields (nee Swonger); children Roger (Elizabeth) Shields, Kellie (Wayne) Bradshaw and Lori Shields; brother Joe (Marla) Shields; sisters Connie (Steve) Kopec and Bridget Warren; grandchildren Cody (Katie), Zachary (Tiffany), James (Jammie), Katelynn (Jeremy), Micaela (Anthony), Tillie (Brandon), Wyatt, Andrew, Audrey, Natalie, Charis, Aleaha and Annelise; great-grandchildren Cheyenne, Olivia, Hudson, Thomas, Harmony, John Hunter and Heather.

He is also preceded in death by his grandchildren John Thomas, Amanda and Nicholas Bradshaw; and brother-in-law Terry Warren.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Jan. 21 and 8-9:15 a.m. Jan. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at St. Patrick Church in Tipton, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating

Interment will follow St. Patrick Cemetery in Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Masses at St. Patrick Church-Tipton or St. Patrick Cemetery Fund.