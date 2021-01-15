Walter Williams | Obituary

Walter Williams, 80, of Waterloo, died Jan. 13, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born Sept. 20, 1940, in Paducah, Ky., son of the late Thomas and Mary Belle (nee Hopson) Williams.

He was hired on at General Motors in 1958 at the Fischer Body Plant in St. Louis. In 1976, he was appointed to the United Auto Workers International Staff and retired in 2001 as the Director of Retirees. He loved spending time with all of his family and friends, playing golf, and spending time at the lake.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret “Ellen” Stahlschmidt Williams; children Lisa (Randy) Osterhage of Waterloo, Kelly (Larry) Housman of Paducah, Ky. and James (Lisa) Williams of Kirkwood, Mo.; grandchildren Eric (Michelle) Housman of Paducah, Alecia (Kevin) Decker of Waterloo, Rebecca (Frank) Strasser of Louisville, Ky., Jessica Williams of Bolivar, Mo., Alexandra (Zachary) Gilles of Lexington, Ky., Jacob Williams of Kirkwood and Elizabeth Housman of Paducah; great-granddaughter Stella Housman of Paducah, Ky.; brother: Gary Williams of Paducah, Ky.; sisters Jan (Ed) Creagh of Rock Hill, S.C., Sue (Martin) Operle, and Sherry (John) Fuqua both of Paducah; brother-in-laws: Joe (Jane) Stahlschmidt of Columbia and Bob (Cheryl) Stahlschmidt of Dupo; sister-in-laws Mary Ann Wolf of Waterloo and Betty (Ken) Bailey of Millstadt; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Walter is also preceded in death by brother Gerald Williams; father-in-law Eugene and Christine Stahlschmidt; sister-in-law Barbara Patterson; and brother-in-law Nelson Wolf.

Services will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association Research, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C.; or St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis. Please list Walter Williams on the memo line.

Arrangements provided by Quernheim Funeral Home.