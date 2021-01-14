Wilma G. Johnson | Obituary

Wilma G. Johnson (nee Asselmeier), 97, of Waterloo, died Jan. 14, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born July 20, 1923, in Valmeyer, daughter of the late Albert and Lydia Asselmeier (nee Heusohn).

She was a member of St. John UCC Maeystown; Women’s Guild; Choir; and Monroe County Kloepper Club.

She is survived by her children Barbara Wischmeyer and Brian (Brenda) Johnson; grandchildren Alan (Debbie) Wischmeyer, Kevin Wischmeyer, Scott (Jennifer) Johnson, and Stefanie (Adam) Tyberendt; great grandchildren Nathan Wischmeyer, Grace Wischmeyer, Oliver Valerius, Guy Tyberendt, Henry Johnson, and Knox Tyberendt; sister-in-law Melba Asselmeier; neices; nephews; and cousins.

Wilma is preceded in death by her husband Frederick Johnson; brother Eugene Asselmeier; and sister Twila (Clarence) Feldmeier.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Jan. 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9 a.m. until time of service Jan. 18 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown.

A funeral service will be held at 10 Jan. 18 at the church, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John UCC Church or Cemetery – Maeystown.