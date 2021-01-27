Anna J. Moore | Obituary

Anna J. Moore, 96, of Waterloo, formerly of Columbia, died Jan. 26, 2021, at Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 18, 1924, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Lester Earl and Josephine (nee Weiss) Iglehart.

Anna had worked at Century Electric in St. Louis., Carter Carburetor in St. Louis and finished her working career at McDonell-Douglas in St. Louis. She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo, a lifetime member of the VFW ladies auxiliary Post 6504 in Waterloo. Her biggest hobby was her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter JoAnn (Larry) Godare; son Jim (Diana) Moore; grandchildren Tracy Lynn McNatt and Marc (Nicki) Godare; great-grandchildren, Brittany (Quinton) Ballard, Shelby (Adam) Spears, Brenden Dell, Alexandra Godare and Ashley Godare; great-great-grandchildren Roman and Lawson Ballard; sister Billie Jean Lerch; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brother Lester Iglehart and her sisters, Josephine Weber and Ruth Washausen.

Visitation will be held Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at the church with Rev. Todd Mushaney officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.