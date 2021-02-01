Ross W. Brand | Obituary

Ross William Brand, 66, of Waterloo, died Jan. 30, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Sept. 18, 1954. His father was Floyd H. Brand and his mother was Carol Brand (nee Mueller) and they precede him in death.

Ross worked for many years on the Mississippi River as a barge operator. In his free time, he loved cooking and grilling and prepared excellent meals. He was an avid gardener and also enjoyed traveling; he never met a stranger. Most important to Ross was spending time with his friends and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings Pam (Terry) Larsen of Waterloo, Kurt (Mary, nee Clark) Brand of Red Bud and Carole Nobbe of Burleson, Texas; his children, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Killer Wilson.

Ross was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law Dane Nobbe.

Ross will be laid to rest at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Waterloo Senior Center Meals on Wheels program.

Hoffen Funeral Home in Millstadt is in charge of arrangements.