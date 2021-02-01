Larry Soma | Obituary

Larry Soma, 65, of Columbia, died Jan. 29, 2021, at Mercy South Hospital. He was born July 12, 1955, in St Louis. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol Soma (nee Taake). They were married on April 7, 1979, in Columbia.

Larry was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 581, Columbia. He began his career with the City of Columbia Police Department as a 911 dispatcher and EMT. The majority of his career was spent with the City of Kirkwood Missouri Police Department as a 911 dispatcher for 35 years until he retired on Dec. 6, 2013. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was an avid train enthusiast, golfer and loved to travel, although his life-long passion was emergency services.

Surviving are his children Sara (Jared) Kertz and Scott (Mandy) Soma; grandchildren Ashlyn and Easton Kertz and Brantley and Kaiden Soma; sisters Patti (Tim) Fahey, Kathy (Ron) Shields and Karen Mathis; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Ellen “Rita” Soma; father and mother-in-law Roy and Edna Taake; along with a brother-in-law Scott Mathis.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Hope Christian Church, Columbia.

A memorial service will follow the visitation, with Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Backstoppers, 10411 Clayton Road, Ste: 203, St. Louis.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.