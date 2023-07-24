William E. Rauch | Obituary

Republic-Times- July 24, 2023

William “Bill” E. Rauch, 83, of Columbia, died July 23, 2023, at de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis. He was born Aug. 12, 1939, in Belleville.

Bill was a retired police officer with the city of Columbia. He had been a volunteer and was the past director for the Columbia EMS. He was a volunteer with Equus Horse Rescue, Millstadt. Bill was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia A. (nee Garris) Rauch, whom he married on June, 19, 1999; children Christopher (Karen) Rauch of Imperial, Mo., Jennifer (Dan) Lilly of Downs, Shelly Seals of Columbia and Sherri (Craig) Mayer of Columbia; grandchildren A. J. Wagner, Morgan Seals, Jack Mayer, Cole Mayer, Brianna Lilly and Matthew Lilly; bonus grandchildren Jackson, Eleanor, Vivian and Beatrice Seals; beloved cat Spammie; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Emma (nee Lindeman) Rauch and grandson Trey Wagner.

Visitation 4-8 p.m. July 27 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia and 10-11 p.m. July 28 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

A funeral services will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Jonathan Bangera officiating. 

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia: Backstoppers; or de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis.

