Mervyn D. Schweigert | Obituary

Mervyn David Schweigert, 78, of Zenda, Wisc., died July 23, 2023, in Lake Geneva, Wisc. He was born Nov. 4, 1944, in Kankakee.

Merv loved Jesus, his wife Mary, his kids and grandkids, ham radio and anything airplane. He and Mary had lived in China in 2000-2001 and then moved to Hawai’i for over 20 years.

Merv was a member of ARRL. Merv’s ham radio callsign was K9FD and he was an excellent operator. He was at the top of the ARRL DX Century Club Honor Roll and had many awards.

Merv was a mechanic and farm hand in his younger years and he would often talk of the joy of working the land. He began working at Red Bud Industries in the early 1980s and filled several roles including electrical engineer. He was a great asset wherever he worked.

Merv will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Our great loss is heaven’s great gain.

He is survived by his children Mark (Marla) Schweigert and Heidi (David) Grajek; half-siblings Barb (Dale) Hartman, Brenda (Mike) Morgan, Karen (Miles) Morrical, Kevin Schweigert, Keith (Laurie) Schweigert and Rhonda (David) Luhrson; grandchildren Christopher (Amanda) Schweigert and Samantha Schweigert and Benjamin and Jack Grajek.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary A. Schweigert (nee VanDerAa); father Wayne Schweigert; mother Jean (nee Evans) Greene; step-mother Alma Schweigart; and brother Brent Schweigert.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. July 30 and 9-10 a.m. July 31 at First Baptist Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Mat Whitaker officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

Arrangements were handled by Quernheim Funeral Home.