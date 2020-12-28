William A. Dame | Obituary

William A. Dame, 86 years, of Columbia, died Dec. 23, 2020. He was born Nov. 23, 1934, in East St. Louis, son of the late Laurence M. and Viola A. (nee Suever) Dame. He was married to the late Brenda J. Dame for 44 years. She had passed away Feb. 16, 2018.

William was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University and has a BS degree in secondary education, and had also attended SIU Edwardsville for elementary education. He had taught in Engelwood Colo., Marissa, and Columbia Unit #4 School District (1971-1994), including grades 3 through 6, and mostly 5th grade, for more than 34 years. He had served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at a military hospital in France. William and his loving wife were the founders and owners of Creative Kids, Inc., for over 30 years, along with operating Dame Properties, Ltd., Along with his wife, they were tireless advocates for the well-being of children and provided a safe, happy learning environment locally. He was a member of the Troy United Methodist Church, and the NEA. He was a voracious reader and never stopped learning and teaching. William and his wife were longtime members of the Missouri Botanical Garden with a love of nature, and avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fans.

Surviving are his daughters Karrie (Kenneth) Goleaner of Columbia and Kimberly (Steven) Roedl of Columbia; grandchildren Samuel Steven Roedl, Benjamin Dame Roedl, Brooke Karoline Daniel and Blake William Daniel; sister Evelyn Hemmens of St. Joseph, Mo.; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Dec. 30 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Life Community Church, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. following visitation, with Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, IL.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial covering and social distancing will be maintained.

Memorial contributions be directed to: Columbia Public Library Fund; or the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.