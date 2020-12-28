Robert R. Korves | Obituary

Robert R. Korves, 76, of Waterloo, died Dec. 25, 2020, in Des Peres, Mo. He was born Oct. 7, 1944, in Belleville.

Robert was a grain farmer, spent 38 years in the hay business, and was the co-owner of Korves-Oliver.

He is survived by his brother Victor (Nancy) Korves; niece Lisa (Wayne) Taake; nephew Mark (Sharon) Korves; great-nieces and nephews Emily (fiancé Devin Hemmer) Taake, Griffin Taake, Tyler Korves and Jenna Korves; cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Elberta (nee Huch) Korves; aunts; and uncles.

Private services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Wounded Warriors or American Heart Assn.