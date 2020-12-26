Patricia M. Smith | Obituary

Patricia M. Smith, nee Wilson, 67, of Waterloo, died Dec. 24, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. She was born Sept. 24, 1953, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Stanley and Julia (nee Kukarola) Wilson.

Patricia was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo and was very involved in Gibault, PSR, Homebound Ministry and was a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of bunco and card club.

She is survived by husband Thomas Smith; children Melissa (Corey) Thouviner, Kim Everett, Jamie (Jason) Crawford and Lauren (Ben) Ettling; grandchildren Taylor Johnson, Kyle Everett, Tyler Thouviner, Ava Crawford, Allie Crawford and Griffin Ettling; siblings Bob (Susie) Wilson, Donna (Kent) Bloom, Joe Wilson, Larry (Brenda) Wilson, Tom (Jackie) Wilson, Judi (Doug) Bockhorn and Mike (Jan) Wilson; along with nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews and godchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by father-in-law and mother-in-law Verlyn and Sally Smith, a grandson in infancy and nephews Derek Bockhorn and Matt Wilson.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 29 and 8-9:15 a.m. Dec. 30 at Gibault Catholic High School (use gymnasium entrance).

Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at Ss Peter & Paul Church, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. and Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Burial will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Gibault Catholic High School or House of Neighborly Services.