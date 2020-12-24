Shirley M. Cook | Obituary

Shirley Marie Cook (nee Floerke), 79, died Dec. 22, 2020, at the Townsend Family Care Dementia Unit in Wilton, Iowa. She had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Alida Floerke (nee Buss) and was born in Waterloo on Oct. 28, 1941.

Shirley graduated top of her class at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic High School in 1959. After which she married and spent several years living in Albuquerque, N.M. and Tallahassee, Fla. When she moved back to Waterloo, she worked as the Bookkeeper at Gibault Catholic High School for almost 30 years and was a parishioner at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

Shirley enjoyed traveling, bingo, yard sales, antiques, fishing, playing card and trivia games, and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. More than anything, she loved her family. She raised her children to be strong, positive, independent thinkers. She is survived by her children: son Chuck Cook of St. Peters, Mo., daughters Cynthia (Daniel) Speed of Wilton, Iowa, Constance (Mark) Eddy of Prairie Village, KS, and Kimberly (Juston) Sitzman of Evansville, Ind., and her 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren Heather (Charles) Passe (nee Lochhead) and their sons Cooper and Jude of Houston, Texas, Amanda Lochhead and her daughters Kallie and Harper of Katy, Texas, Kelsey Speed and son Easton of Wilton, Iowa, Cayla (Joel) Ketelsen (nee Speed) and their sons Avett and Kit of North Liberty, Iowa, Megan (Robby) Brandes (nee Cook) and their son Eli of O’Fallon, Mo., Riley Speed of Wilton, Iowa, Rachel Cook of St. Peters, Mo., Sarah Lochhead of Chester, Hallie, Brynna and Joshua Speed of Wilton, Iowa, Ashley, Tristan and Tucker Eddy of Prairie Village, Kan. and Chase and Sawyer Sitzman of Evanville, Ind. She is also survived by a brother Robert Floerke of Waterloo.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter Cheryl Lochhead and her brothers Roy Floerke, Jim Floerke and David Floerke.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 27 and 8-9:30 a.m. at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Due to COVID-19 only 10 visitors will be allowed to pay their respects at a time

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 28 at Ss Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

The church will allow up to 100 guests

Interment will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.