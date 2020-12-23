Rev. Herbert C. J. Stemler | Obituary

Reverend Herbert Clarence Jacob Stemler, 87, of Freeburg, born June 28, 1933, in rural Waterloo, died Dec. 23, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg.

Following his high school graduation, Herbert attended Ranken Technical College and owned his own television repair shop before attending Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He then attended Eden Theological Seminary, St. Louis, where he received his masters of divinity degree. Reverend Stemler was a caring and dedicated minister throughout his career serving in several different congregations, including his fieldwork at Church of the Open Door in Webster Groves, Mo., followed by St. James UCC in St. Louis, where he met his wife, Miriam Boehm. His service as a pastor continued at St. Stephen’s UCC in Merrill, Wisc., Emmanuel UCC in Darlington, Wisc., St. John UCC in Smithton, Eden UCC in Edwardsville and finally with retirement from St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Having been raised in a farming family, Herbert felt that he was a farmer at heart and through his life always maintained his love of gardening and farming, especially with his business, Ivy Lane Christmas Tree Farm. He loved to travel and, along with Miriam, over the years, traveled the world. Herbert was proud to be a lifetime member of the Lions Club and was a charter member of the Smithton Lions Club Chapter. Reverend Stemler was very dedicated to church life, serving on countless committees both locally and at the UCC Conference level.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Miriam (nee Boehm) Stemler, whom he married on Sept. 9, 1961; children Ruth (Bryan) Vogel of Freeburg, Peter (Lisa) Stemler of Wildwood, Mo., and Sarah (James) Harms of Freeburg; grandchildren Andrew Vogel of Freeburg, Catherine (Matt) Rohlfing of Rockwood, Nicholas Stemler of Ballwin, Mo., Rachel Stemler of Wildwood, Mo., and Cameron Harms of Freeburg; and great-grandson expected soon; brothers, Willis (Jan) Stemler of Waterloo and Vernon (Angela) Stemler of Pacific, Mo.; sister, Carol (Robert) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son in infancy, Paul Steven; his parents, Herman and Ida (nee Gummersheimer) Stemler; and sisters Jean Stemler and Gladys (Marvin) Groom.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Freeburg. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Freeburg. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.

Burial will follow at Waterloo City Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Freeburg; or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements provided by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg.