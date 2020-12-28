John D. Kiefer III | Obituary

John David Kiefer III, 66 years, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and formerly of Columbia, died Dec. 22, 2020, at Southeast Hospital, Cape Girardeau, Mo. He was born Sept. 30, 1954, in Perryville, Mo., son of the late John D. Kiefer, Jr., and Ruth (nee Pecaut) Kiefer.

John had worked with Luhr Bros. Construction Co., Columbia (Tower Rock Stone, Cape Girardeau, Mo.). He was a member of B.P.O.E. Lodge #639, Cape Girardeau, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Cape Girardeau. John was all about sports and was an avid golfer. He thoroughly enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Kansas City Chiefs football teams. John was a grill master and gardener in his spare time.

Surviving are his daughters Amy (Michael Newton) McClellan of Columbia and Nikki (Lester) Bonnette of Columbia; son John D. Kiefer IV of Farmington, Mo.; loving life partner, Jackie Camp of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; grandchildren, Trevor and Ava Rose McClellan, Samantha and Chelsie Bonnette, Nikki Sikes, Jesse Southern, Jessie Southern and Bobby Camp; brothers Kenneth (Cathy) Kiefer and Gerald Kiefer; sister Catheryn (William) Ingram; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his grandchild Hunter Christopher McClellan; sister Beverly Mrozek; and brother Mike Kiefer.

Memorial visitation will be held Jan. 9, 2021 from 10-11:45 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, with a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at the church at noon, Fr. Nick Fleming officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: B.P.O.E.-Lodge 639; 639 Elk Lane, Cape Griardeau, Mo.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.