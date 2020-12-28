Clarence “Ed” Qualls | Obituary

Clarence Edward Qualls, 85, of Dupo, born June 21, 1935, in Jackson County, died Dec. 26, 2020, at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo.

Ed was a retired machinist from McDonnell Douglas with over 35 years of service. He was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo, IL, Columbia Blue Lodge #474 A.F. & A.M. for over 50 years, Scottish Rite Bodies for over 50 years, Ainad Shrine, Ainad Legion of Honor, American Legion post 485 in Dupo for over 50 years and a United States Army Veteran.

Surviving are his daughters Deborah Keys (Jim Foster), Melissa (Dennis) Reichert and Christine (Keith) McDannold; son Tim (Heather) Qualls; grandchildren, Jodi (Brian) Stephens, Kenny (Jennifer) Keys, Andrew (Sarah) Keys, Derek (Nichole) Reichert, Emily (Andy) Camden, Adam (Chelsea) McDannold, Lucas (Santana) McDannold, Samantha Qualls, Colten Qualls and Lily Qualls; great-grandchildren Waylen and Hailey Keys, Hunter and Hazel Stephens, Eli, Nolan and Reid Reichert and Henry, Gwyn and Harrison Camden and baby McDannold on the way; sisters Margie Mosbacher, Ann Riggs and Fay (Homer) Froemling; brother Jim Qualls; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, JeanAnn Qualls (nee Stahl); granddaughter, Deena Reichert; parents Eugene and Margaret (nee Ward) Qualls; son-in-law Kenny Keys; and sisters Lucille Holecek and Barbara Qualls

Visitation will be Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ United Church of Christ, Dupo.

Masks are required and current social distancing guidelines are to be followed.

Private family funeral services will be held, with Rev. Todd Mushaney officiating.

Private family interment with military honors will be held at the Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Ainad Shriner’s Road Runners or Scottish Rite Dyslexia Center for Children.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.