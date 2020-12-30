Patricia M. Loida | Obituary

Patricia M. Loida, 91, of Eldon, Mo., went home to Jesus Dec. 24, 2020. She passed at her home surrounded by her family. Pat was born June 20, 1929, in Dupo, the daughter of Eddie and Bertha Mason.

In 1942, Pat graduated from Dupo High School. She was employed as a CPA for Airtherm Inc. and then as a private secretary to the President of Doyle Oil of St. Louis. After moving to the lake area, she also worked as a bookkeeper for Ivy Oil of Eldon, Mo.

Pat was united in marriage to Jack Steppig in 1948 who preceded her in death. Three girls were born to that union. She later met and was married to Larry Loida in 1982. They resided in Columbia for a short time until moving to their current residence that overlooks the Osage River, where she enjoyed nature, watching the wildlife, and feeding her hummingbirds.

Pat was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was warm and compassionate, filling her home with joy and kindness. She was passionate about her family, always supportive and she loved unconditionally. Hosting and cooking for family gatherings were her specialty. She was loved deeply and will be missed greatly.

Pat is survived by her husband Larry Loida of the home; daughter Rita Kempf (Charles); grandchildren Jackie (nee Diehl) Klein (John), Charlie Kempf II (Amy), Christine (nee Simmons) Lohrberg (Thor), Michelle (nee Bartlett) (Tory), Amy (nee Kempf) Funderburk (Jack), Jennifer Dell and Jessica (nee Simmons) Sager (Brad); great-grandchildren Chuck Klein, Juliana (nee Klein) Schaefer (Joe), Chas Kempf, Karlie Kempf, Trece Lohrberg, Grant Lohrberg, Jacob Lohrberg, Tory Bartlett, Thomas Bartlett, Samantha Funderburk, Luke Funderburk, Jackson Funderburk, Amelia Sager and Remi Sager; and one great-great-grandson Jace Schaefer.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Bertha (nee Byington) Mason; husband Jack Stepping; sister Florence Hutchinson; daughters Mary (nee Steppig) Golaszewski and Debra (nee Steppig) Simmons; and infant great-granddaughter Taylor Bartlett.

Funeral Services will be held at noon Dec. 28 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lake Ozark, Mo. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 10 a.m. to noon prior to services at the church.

Interment will be held at Kempf Family Cemetery in Eldon, Mo.

Memorial donations are suggested to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lake Ozark, Mo.

