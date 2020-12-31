Charles R. Blankensop | Obituary

Charles R. Blankensop, 80, of Waterloo, born June 14, 1940, in Wellsburg, W.V., died Dec. 27, 2020, in Belleville.

Chuck proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked for The Boeing Company for over 35 years and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union No. 36 in St. Louis. He enjoyed gardening and watching old war movies and Western films. He loved to fish and collect antiques. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 52 years, Cynthia J. Blankensop (nee Eiskant); children Tracy (Chris) Rutz and Ronald (Kelly) Blankensop; grandchildren Alexandra, Tyler and Charlotte; great-granddaughter, Evelyn; nieces and nephews Ron, LaDonna, Roy, Dustin, Natalie, Aaron, Christin and Colt; a sister-in-law Connie Eiskant; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Callie (nee Crabtree) Blankensop; siblings Delores, Norma, Leanore and Robert; and nephew Richard.

Due to current COVID-19 mitigations, private services will be held with Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville.

Inurnment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the American Heart Association.