Edwin M. Buescher | Obituary

Edwin M. Buescher, 98, of Waterloo, died Dec. 31, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 2, 1922, in Venedy, son of the late Leo John and Catherine Wilhelmina (nee Sommer) Buescher.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Althoff Fathers and Friends Club, retired from Scott Air Force Base, a school bus driver at Belleville and Waterloo after retirement, and a U.S. Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife Katharine M. Buescher (nee Sweetin); children Deanna (James) Kassing, Michael (Linda) Buescher, Joseph (Renee) Buescher and Robert (Suzanne) Buescher; grandchildren Daniel (Melanie) Kassing and Sarah Kassing, Kelly (Kevin) Bollman, Shannon (Jeffrey) Gastreich, Michelle (Elijah) Marley, Marissa Buescher, Cole (fiancé Elizabeth Rill) Buescher, Samuel Buescher, Katharine A. Buescher, Andrew Buescher, Benjamin Buescher and Nicholas Buescher; great-grandchildren Zachary Bollman, Liliana Bollman, Stella Gastreich, Phoebe Marley and Brooks Marley; siblings Lydia Bellm, Verena “Jackie” Hankins, Omer (Marie) Buescher and Dolores Wangerin; siblings-in-law Celeste Buescher and Jerri Sweetin.

Edwin is also preceded in death by his brother Raymond Buescher; sister Aurelia Hummert and Elizabeth Moats; brother-in-law Elmer Hummert, Roland Bellm, William Moats, Raymond Hankins, Donald Wangerin and Stephen I. Sweetin Jr.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Jan. 7 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7 at the church, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Mount Cemetery in Belleville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Althoff Catholic High School; Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Waterloo; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.