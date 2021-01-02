Jesse S. Kirkley | Obituary

Jesse S. Kirkley, 76, of Waterloo, died due to COPD on Dec. 31, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born May 19, 1944, in East St. Louis, son of the late Isaac and Bessie (nee Counts) Kirkley.

He was a US Air Force Veteran, member of the Millstadt American Legion, and was retired from Illinois Department of Transportation.

The family gives a special thank you to Tami Boren for extra care.

He is survived by his wife Kay (Hicks) Kirkley, (nee Jordan); children John (Marikay) Kirkley, Deanna Atkins and Dale Kirkley; step-children Kim (Matthew) Bollwerk, Danny Hicks and Mark Hicks; grandchildren Thomas Bievenue, Brandy Kirkley, Scott (April) Kirkley, Crystal (Greg) Atkins, Johnny Kirkley, Alicia (Ian) Gunn, Sara Kirkley, Ben Atkins and Kaitlyn Kirkley; step-grandchildren Lexi, Trinity and Tanner; great-grandchildren Anthony, Makayla, Cole, Jacob, Luke and Liam and Lillie; sister Leota Roider; special friend Brad Krueger; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Jesse is also preceded in death by daughter Kimberly Kirkley (in infancy) and sister Lena Mae Rahn.

Visitation will be Jan. 4 from 4-8 Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. until time of service at Hope Christian Church in Columbia.

Funeral funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 5, at the church, Pastor Rodney Fickas officiating

Interment will follow in Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Jude Hospital.